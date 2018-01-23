Justin Timberlake Slammed By Dylan Farrow In Time’s Up Tweet After Working With Woody Allen

Dylan Farrow took to Twitter on Jan. 23 to give Justin Timberlake a lesson in hypocrisy so it seems. She called out the singer for his support of the Time’s Up movement.

“You can’t have your cake and eat it too,” has been a popular figure of speech for decades upon decades. However, Justin Timberlake, 36, didn’t know what it meant… until today. He took to Twitter on January 23, to ask fans what the saying actually meant; And, it was Dylan Farrow, 32, who informed him and let him have it, while using the Time’s Up movement as her example. “Random question: Can someone please explain the saying, ‘You just want your cake and to eat it too.’ What else am I about to do with a cake??” he polled his Twitter followers.

The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time. You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake). — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) January 23, 2018

Numerous actors and actresses, who’ve worked with Allen, have spoken out against the Oscar-winning director after Farrow’s claims came to light again. Rebecca Hall, 35, and Selena Gomez, 25, who both starred in Allen’s film, A Rainy Day In New York, donated their salaries from the film to Time’s Up — A fund that will support men and women who’ve experienced sexual assault or harassment in the workplace.

