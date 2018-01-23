‘Dundee’: Are Chris Hemsworth & Danny McBride Starring In Sequel Or Is It A Super Bowl Stunt?

G’day, mates. It seems that Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride are bringing back the ‘Crocodile Dundee’ franchise, but is ‘Dundee’ really, in fact, a secret Super Bowl ad?!

That’s not a sequel. This is a sequel. (For those who got that reference, we salute you.) In a clip that should give 80s film fans and Ozsploitation enthusiasts all the feels, Chris Hemsworth, 34, decided to channel the spirit of the not-dead Paul Hogan, 78, for Dundee: The Song Of A Legend Returns Home. Oh, Chris isn’t the relative of Mike “Crocodile” Dundee. In a teaser for the “upcoming movie,” fans watch as they discover that Brian Dundee is actually an American (portrayed by Danny McBride, 41) Paul Hogan is also set to return. Crocodile Dundee is a film that has stood the test of time,” he told Collider. “It was a defining moment in my life and one of my proudest accomplishments.”

“Throughout the past few years, I’ve been thinking about how to bring Dundee to a new generation. I’m excited to introduce the new Crocodile Dundee to the world and look forward to sharing more news about those involved very soon,” he added. Chris is set to play “Wally Jr.,” a local outback expert who joins Brian in search for his father. While seeing Chris and Danny in a movie together sounds perfect, fans better not get their hopes up as many think Dundee is fake, and a cover for a Super Bowl ad.

First off, the film’s director is named “Steve Rogers,” which is a known advertising executive, per NME. Second, why is the first time anyone’s heard of this movie? When did Chris find time, in between filming Thor: Ragnarok and the Avengers: Infinity War movies? It all seems very suspicious, which is why some suspect it’s actually an ad for Australian tourism, according to Daily Mail.

Though, this might turn out to be a Hobo With A Shotgun deal, where a fake movie gets turned into a real one after a wave of positive fan feedback. “Crocodile Dundee is back. Well, actually, he’s missing in the Outback,” according to the movie’s synopsis on the Dundee website. “And the only person who might be able to find him is the loudmouthed American son no one knew he had. Introducing Danny McBride as Brian Dundee. This son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure in the land down under. It’s time to live up to the family name.” Is this movie fake or too good to be true? Fans better stay tuned.

