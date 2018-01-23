Trump Reportedly Mimicked An Indian Accent To Imitate India’s Prime Minister Modi

While Trump has a great relationship with Indian PM Narendra Modi, he’s reportedly making fun of his friend behind the scenes, mocking his accent and culture.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi once called Donald Trump a “true friend.” He may want to watch out, though, because Trump’s proving to be a total Regina George in sheep’s clothing (thanks for that one, Katy Perry). According to senior White House administration officials who spoke to The Washington Post, Trump allegedly affects a fake Indian accent whenever he’s talking about Modi. That the alleged mimicry is offensive and racist seems to be flying over Trump’s head, as he still speaks highly of the Indian PM.

During Modi’s visit to the United States in June 2017, Trump said that their relationship “has never been stronger, has never been better.” They even hugged while discussing strengthening the ties between the US and India. True bromance right there. It’s probably safe to say that Modi doesn’t know about Trump’s behavior behind the scenes. Or maybe he does, and is just tolerating him in order to get business done.

This latest allegation of racist behavior against the president is just another incident for the pile. Most recently, Trump called Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations “sh*thole countries” during a meeting about immigration. Needless to say, that sh*thole racist attitude didn’t go over well with the American people. Prior to that, he said that all Haitians have AIDS, which…what?

Lest we forget that Trump started his presidential campaign by asserting his belief that all Mexicans are allegedly rapists, murderers, and drug dealers. He has also frequently called Senator Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” to mock her speaking about her reported Native American roots. He found it a great idea to bring that up during an event honoring Navajo code talkers in the Oval Office in November 2017, too. Oh, and there was a giant portrait of President Andrew Jackson hanging on the wall behind them.

