Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Shine On Red Carpet As She Gushes About Working Together

‘Stranger Things’ stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer took their romance to a red carpet in London. This comes after the starlet gushed about working with her beau.

Nothing strange about this! Charlie Heaton, 23 and Natalia Dyer, 21, glowed on the red carpet as they hit up the National Television Awards in London on Jan. 23. The adorable twosome officially came out as a couple in Dec. 2017 after months of being spotted kissing, holding hands and putting on plenty of PDA. Now that they’re bonafide, the Stranger Things stars are comfortable attending events as boyfriend and girlfriend. Natalia looked so gorgeous in a rose gold sequin gown while her guy dressed up in a black suit with a white buttoned up shirt. Oh boy these two make such an adorable couple.

Natalia opened up about what it’s like to work with her sweetie when she attended the SAG Awards on Jan. 21.”He’s alright I guess. He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much!” Natalia Dyer joked to Us Weekly. “No, he’s great. He’s talented, like everybody in the cast. They’re all super, just great to work with.” She added that while there are “pros and cons” to working together, “it’s a lot of fun, truly.” Sadly Charlie wasn’t by her side as she was accompanied by Dacre Montgomery and Joe Keery. That led to some speculation that he still isn’t being allowed into the U.S. since his Oct. 2017 drug bust at LAX where he was turned around and forced to return to England. Sure enough the two red carpets the pair has attended have been in London and not in Hollywood.

Charlie upped the ante on couple cuteness when he wished Natalia a happy birthday back on Jan. 13. He showed an Instagram pic of his honey decked out in warm clothes inside a makeup trailer while holding a piece of cake. He included the sweetest message in the caption, writing, “Happy 21st birthday! @nattyiceofficial I hope it’s a great one and I’m stoked to be working on this new series with you. I think it’s gonna be great. 🎂🎉🥂🙏🏻 P.S – Not feeling too well but I still wanna meet you at piedmont park tonight.” Well, if he was too sick to make it for her b-day he more than made up for it by walking the red carpet with his lady and looking so darn handsome!

