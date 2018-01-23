Busy Philips Comforts Michelle Williams On 10th Anniversary of Heath Ledger’s Death

Michelle Williams didn’t have to spend the anniversary of Heath Ledger’s death alone. As the mother of his child reflected on his passing, she had Busy Phillips’s shoulder to lean on.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a decade since Heath Ledger passed away. Jan. 22 marked the 10-year anniversary of the actor’s fatal accidental overdose, and it was a heartbreaking day Michelle Williams, 37, didn’t have to endure alone. Heath’s former love (and the mother of their daughter, Matilda, 12) had her best friend by her side, as Busy Philipps, 38, reunited with her former Dawson’s Creek costar. Busy shared a picture of Michelle resting on her shoulder. “It’s ok,” Busy captioned the Instagram post.

Busy had broken down in tears earlier in the day, according to Us Weekly, while remembering Heath as she listened to “Time to Pretend” by MGMT. “I was just driving and I was thinking about my friend Heath who died 10 years ago and this song came on,” she said while posting to her Instagram Story. “It came out after he passed away and I remember when it came out, because [I thought] it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, every time I hear this song…it’s weird.”

Heath was discovered dead in his SoHo apartment, after a housekeeper and a masseuse arrived for an afternoon appointment. His cause of death was revealed to be a toxic cocktail of prescription medications, including oxycodone and alprazolam. The death of such a young actor sent shockwaves throughout the industry. Those who loved and knew him were hit hardest. Heath’s death left Michelle Williams devastated, according to E! News, and she took a break from the film she was working on at the time, Blue Valentine. In 2009, Michelle spoke about how their daughter reminds her of the late actor. “Every time I really miss him and wonder where he’s gone, I just look at her,” she said.

She also said in 2011 that “[Heath’s death] changed how I see the world and how I interact on a daily basis. It’s changed the parent I am. It’s changed the friend I am. It’s changed the kind of work that I really want to do. It’s become the lens through which I see life–that it’s all impermanent.” Still, it’s good to take a moment to reflect on the sadness of his absence with friends nearby.

