Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Ignoring Miranda Lambert’s Diss: ‘Thinking Of Exes Is Tiring’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are too busy glowing in the bliss of their strong relationship to care about Miranda Lambert’s bold lyric change.

What diss? Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 48, want to truly focus on their status as a power couple so they’re not wasting time or energy on the jab made onstage by Blake’s ex Miranda Lambert! The blonde country singer changed some of the lyrics to her song, “Little Red Wagon,” while performing in the first show of her current tour and it’s definitely left people thinking she’s maybe having animosity toward Blake and his new love! After “I live in Oklahoma” turned into “I got the Hell outta Oklahoma,” Miranda certainly gave the impression that she’s glad to be away from Blake but neither Blake nor Gwen are letting it ruffle their feathers! “Blake had his own songs and conversations after separating with Miranda and Miranda has her similar journey as well but Gwen and Blake really are interested in letting go of Miranda Lambert and what she says or does moving forward,” a source close to Gwen and Blake EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Gwen and Blake know they can’t move forward by always looking back. That story is done and the story now is Gwen and Blake.”

That story of Gwen and Blake has been in the spotlight a lot lately and they appear to be more in love than ever before! From fishing trips with Gwen’s sons to cuddly vacations in Mexico, these two have proven time and time again that they represent pure couple goals! “They are still in love, they are in a wonderful relationship and they just want to have it be their relationship,” the source continued. “Thinking of exes is tiring and doesn’t do anything for the health of their relationship. Its a new year and to them all that drama and nonsense is now in the rear view mirror where it belongs and they intend to keep things that way.”

While a new year is a great way to start fresh, Gwen and Blake’s end of the year wasn’t too shabby. Gwen’s successful Christmas album, You Make it Feel Like Christmas, was released in Oct. and the title track turned out to be a breathtaking duet with her handsome beau Blake. Their onstage chemistry while singing the song for her televised NBC Christmas special, Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas, truly reflected their love in a way only music can do and we enjoyed every minute of it!

“I got the hell out of Oklahoma “ akskkssk😂😂😂😂😂 @mirandalambert did THATtttt pic.twitter.com/5HCzlD0Lbl — Traci (@Traci_Zj) January 19, 2018

