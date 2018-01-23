Bella Hadid Reveals Black Bra & Underwear In Sheer Gown At Dior Ball — Love Or Loathe?

Bella Hadid bravely showed off her undergarments in a black sheer gown at the Dior Ball in Paris. See the sexy new trend here!

Bella Hadid, 21, stepped out in a revealing black sheer ensemble that left almost nothing to the imagination when it showed off her bra and high-waisted underwear underneath at the Surrealist Dior Ball in Paris on Jan. 22. The fashionable model looked gorgeous as she posed in her trendy outfit with her dark hair up in a high ponytail while wearing matching black shoes and accessories. The gown could be a hit or miss for many but we have to admit that Bella sure knows how to rock various styles and this one is no exception! See some of Bella’s best pics here!

This isn’t the only time she turned heads while in Paris. Bella was also seen getting cozy with Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, 31, where she once again rocked a unique and sexy style that included a black embroidered blazer that showed her bra underneath, a matching neck scarf, and some pretty cool shades. Bella’s been making her mark in Paris this week and reminding us why she’s had the success that she’d had in her career. She definitely knows how to work it!

In addition to her already busy 2018, Bella’s 2017 was filled with a lot of appearances at various fashion events. One of her most memorable was her appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where she ruled the runway with the other angels. Although she is often by her sister and fellow model, Gigi Hadid‘s side, it wasn’t the case at the 2017 VS show due to Gigi dropping out last minute. The brunette beauty was still able to stand on her own, though, and strutted her stuff with the confidence she’s known for.

