Oscar Nominations 2018: Margot Robbie & More — Full List Of Nominees
The Oscar nominations are in! The 2018 nominees were announced Jan. 23. Find out whether or not your favorite actors, actresses, and movies got nominated by checking out the full list now!
It’s that time of year again: Oscars time! The 2018 nominations were finally unveiled on Jan. 23. Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish and Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis were the stars on hand bright and early to reveal the nominees. The 90th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre on March 4 in Los Angeles. Comedian and late night host Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of the show.
Over the past year, so many incredible films have garnered major Oscar buzz. From Lady Bird to Call Me By Your Name to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the competition is tough! Who got nominated? Who got snubbed? Check out all the nominations below:
Actress in Leading Role
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Actor in Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Breadwinner
Original Song
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Production Design
Beauty & the Beast
Blade Runner: 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Cinematography
Blade Runner: 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Costume Design
Beauty & the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner: 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner: 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Visual Effects
Blade Runner: 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing
Baby Driver
I, Tonya
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Makeup & Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Documentary Short Subject
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
