Sergei Eisenstein: 5 Things To Know About Soviet Filmmaker & Today’s Google Doodle

Google Doodle is honoring Soviet filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein on Jan. 22, which would have been his 120th birthday. Here are 5 key facts to know about Sergei!

1. Sergei is known as the father of montage, according to his Google Doodle page. Montage is a specific time of film editing that features a “fast-paced sequence short shots to transcend time or suggest thematic juxtapositions.” Sergei was a renowned film theorist and filmmaker. He was known for his silent films Strike, Battleship Potemkin, and October.

2. He acted in plays for the Bolshevik army during the Russian Revolution. Sergei was living in St. Petersburg when the Russian Revolution began in 1905. During that tumultuous period in Russian history, Sergei constructed trenches and acted in plays for the Bolshevik army, according to YourDictionary.com. After the civil war, Sergei ran a carnival and a small theater in Moscow. He also worked for the engineering corps during World War I.

3. He spent time with Charlie Chaplin. The famous actor was one of Sergei’s good friends. “Reality is like the serious white clown. It seems earnest and logical. Circumspect and prudent. But in the final analysis it is reality that looks the fool, the object of derision. Its partner, Chaplin, guileless and childlike, comes out on top. He laughs carelessly without even noticing that his laugh slays reality,” Sergei wrote in 1943, according to Ronald Bergan’s book, Sergei Eisenstein: A Life In Conflict.

4. He won two Stalin Prizes over the course of his career. The Stalin Prize was the official name of the USSR State Prize between 1941 and 1954. Joseph Stalin was a dictator in Russia from the 1920s until his death in 1953. Sergei won the Stalin Prize for his film Alexander Nevsky in 1941 and Ivan the Terrible in 1946.

5. He died at a young age. In the final years of his life, Sergei’s health wasn’t great. After a heart attack in 1946, Sergei spent the year trying to recover. He died of another heart attack in 1948 at the age of 50.

HollywoodLifers, did you know who Sergei was before the Google Doodle? Let us know!