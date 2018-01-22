Rory Farquharson: 5 Things To Know About Malia Obama’s Boyfriend

Malia Obama has found love with fellow Harvard student Rory Farquharson! Here’s everything you need to know about Malia’s smart, British beau!

1. He’s a sophomore law student at Harvard University. Beginning last year, Rory kicked of his time at Harvard by posting a photo of the Cambridge, Mass. campus and writing in the caption, “So it begins.” Since then, Rory has deleted his social media accounts.

2. He’s a former head boy at a Rugby School. According to The Telegraph, he was selected as “head of school” at the prestigious establishment from 2016-2016. In fact, sources told the publication that he was extremely popular and “quite the catch.” Uh, you’d kind of have to be to date Malia! While at the Rugby School, which costs over $16,000 per term, he was part of the exclusive chemistry club called the Blue Bunsen Society. All in all, signs point to Rory having a pretty good head on his shoulders!

3. His family is very, very wealthy. His dad Charles is the chief executive of London’s Insight Investment Management Limited, while his mom Catherine is a qualified accountant. Rory grew up in a luxurious $2.25 million house in Woodbridge, Suffolk that boasts six bedrooms. Admittedly, nothing can compare to the White House, but it’s pretty close!

4. He is no fan of President Trump. On his Twitter account, Rory has frequently voiced his criticism of Trump and rightly suggested that the surge of populism surrounding his campaign would likely only last a year. With people marching and protesting his policies and stances now more than ever, Rory has not been far off in his guesswork.

5. He began dating Malia in 2017. The two were picture kissing each other back in Nov. 2017 after a Harvard football game, and recently the confirmed couple were spotted hanging out in New York City while doing some shopping in SoHo.

