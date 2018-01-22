Princess Eugenie: 5 Things To Know About The Newly-Engaged British Royal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t the only royals getting married. Princess Eugenie is also engaged! As she plans her wedding, get to know all about this member of the British crown.

1. She’s the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York. Congratulations are in order, because Princess Eugenie, 27, is engaged! Prince Andrew, 57, and Sarah Ferguson, 58, — the Duke and Duchess of York – announced on Jan. 22 that their daughter became engaged to Jack Brooksbank, 31, while they were in Nicaragua earlier in the month, according to the BBC. The two will follow Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, in getting married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Eugenie will tie the knot in the autumn, while Harry will say “I do” to Meghan in May.

2. She’s eighth in line to the throne. Currently, Queen Elizabeth II, 91, rules Britannia. Prince Charles, 69, Prince William, 33, Prince George, 4, Princess Charlotte, 2, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, 29, are all ahead of Princess Eugenie in the line of succession. The chances of her being crowned queen are slim, to say the least. Thankfully, she has a side-gig. She works at The Hauser & Wirth London office on Savile Row.

“I moved back from New York last year to join the gallery,” she told Harpers Bazaar in 2016. “I work with colleagues in London as well as our galleries in L.A., New York, Somerset in the U.K., and Zurich. Part of my job is planning special projects, supporting the artists in the gallery and managing events. We work with many artists and estates around the world, including Mike Kelley, Philip Guston, and, most recently, Lygia Pape.”

3. She met her fiancé on the slopes. Eugenie and Jack have been together since 2010. The two met while skiing in the Swiss resort of Verbier, according to The Telegraph. From there it was love. Jack is a former manager of Mahiki, a Mayfair nightspot that’s a favorite among the rich and famous. “When I’m with Jack, we watch The Walking Dead, which we’re obsessed with. Maybe Game of Thrones is our next thing,” Eugenie said.

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. pic.twitter.com/ct45JvDfbq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank were photographed earlier today following the announcement of their engagement. pic.twitter.com/ArYQIDeNZw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/hvCnnOwZpo — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018

4. She’s an early bird who likes to kick the day off with a bang. “I get up around 6:45 to start exercising by 7,” she told Harpers Bazaar. I read my personal e-mails when I wake up. My mum always says, “What’s the point of rolling straight out of bed and looking at your e-mails? It can ruin the first few hours of your morning. If you just wait …” But I really can’t! I go to the park from 7 to 8. I do circuits, which I love because they’re quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot.”

5. She has some good taste. Princess Eugenie says that she loves going out to dinner with her fiancé and her friends. “I collect restaurant cards. (I also collect airplane tickets, by the way—since I was 16. One day, I’m going to turn them into wallpaper and paste it into my cupboard.) Two of my favorite restaurants in London are Bocca di Lupo and the Palomar in Soho. For dinner, when I’m being good, I cook my own food. When I’m being really bad, it’s Basilico pizza. My favorite drink is vodka soda with loads of lime. Can’t beat that.” Well, one thing’s certain – the catering at her wedding will be amazing!

