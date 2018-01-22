Julia Louis-Dreyfus ‘Honored’ To Win Record-Breaking SAG Award — So Where Was She?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her ninth SAG Award on Jan. 21, becoming the most decorated actor of all time. But some were wondering, why wasn’t she at the show?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 57, you are our hero! The Veep star won her record-breaking ninth SAG Award on Jan. 21. She sadly missed the show, as she is bravely fighting breast cancer. From the comfort of home, she Tweeted on Jan. 21, “I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it’s pretty fun to watch in my pj’s. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?” We love that she still has her sense of humor through this difficult period! Feel better soon, Julia!

She shared the news that she was diagnosed with breast cancer on September 28, 2017, on her Instagram, writing: “One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

She received her last chemotherapy treatment on January 11, 2018, and shared a sweet video her two sons made set to Michael Jackson‘s song “Beat It.” Now, it has been confirmed that Veep will start filming again in August and the new episodes will air in 2019! We love you, Julia, and congratulations on winning a record breaking number of SAG Awards!

HollywoodLifers, did you love seeing Julia Louis Dreyfus win at the SAG Awards?