Tyga Thinks Kylie Jenner ‘Messed Up Majorly’ By Getting Pregnant With Travis Scott

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner’s baby isn’t here yet, but already Tyga’s convinced Travis is too ‘selfish’ to be a good dad! HL found out exclusively he thinks Kylie made a mistake!

Battle of the exes! Tyga, 28, is apparently NOT convinced that Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, baby daddy, Travis Scott, 25, is going to be a good dad and a reliable partner. With the due date of Kylie and Travis’ child quickly approaching, Tyga expected the fellow rapper to step up, but that has not been the case, leaving Tyga to think Kylie has gotten herself into a tight spot! In fact, Tyga, who has a kid of his own, doesn’t think Travis even has “what it takes” to be a good dad at all — ouch! Click here to see pics of Kylie’s dating history.

“Tyga thinks Travis really hasn’t got what it takes to be a good father,” a source close to Tyga told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyga thinks Kylie messed up majorly by getting pregnant with Travis, but it’s too late now for regrets — what’s done is done. He’s made it clear to Kylie that he will be there for her, he will always be there for her, which is more than can be said for Travis going by the past few months.” While Travis has been on tour for his music, he apparently has not been around nearly enough for Kylie or her family’s liking — and it’s something Tyga’s taking note of!

“Sure Travis has been on tour, and he’s been around for the last week or so, but Tyga thinks he could have made a lot more effort than he has throughout Kylie’s pregnancy,” our insider explained. “As far as Tyga can tell, Travis is way too self-absorbed and selfish to be a dad.” But if that’s not bad enough, Tyga also doesn’t think Travis appears excited about becoming a father. “He doesn’t seem psyched at all that his baby will be arriving soon,” our source added.

In case things don’t work out with Travis, as we’ve previously reported, Tyga will be there to pick up the pieces for Kylie. “It gives her a lot of comfort to have Tyga there. He always texts her right back, even if she calls in the middle of the night, he picks up,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “In a lot of ways, he’s more solid than Travis. Tyga isn’t dumb, he knows he’s the backup plan right now and he’s fine with that. Tyga is counting on Kylie giving up on Travis and when she does, Tyga will be ready to catch her.”

