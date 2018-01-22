Turpin Kids: Why The Next Year Is Crucial For Rebuilding Mental & Physical Health, Expert Explains

The Turpin kids have suffered so much that the next several months are key for their stabilization, a top psychologist EXCLUSIVELY told us.

The Turpin children have finally found freedom but at a terrible cost after facing psychological and emotional abuse at the hands of their alleged captor parents David, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49. But there’s still hope for them, according to psychologist Rebecca Bailey, who worked with Jaycee Dugard after she escaped her captors and who’s now a member of the board of the JAYC Foundation. Dr. Bailey EXCLUSIVELY told us exactly what the Turpin kids need in order to finally have a normal life going forward. “The next year is going to be very important to help them stabilize,” Dr. Bailey said. “First, they need to get their nutritional needs met and their medical needs met. They are obviously going to be facing a whole new world where they have choices, which can be extremely complicated. The best case scenario is if they can get to a protected space away from prying eyes where they have the chance to stabilize. They need the chance to see what the world can offer.”

After years of trauma, it’s paramount that they start enjoying life and getting used to what a normal routine feels like. “The next year is about developing new positive memories,” Dr. Bailey added. “Experiencing activities of daily living, which is as simple as going to the store and choosing what you want to drink. You have to remember that they haven’t had any choices given to them, so that is a huge challenge. Learning how to make choices and that it’s okay to make choices.”

For instance, just learning how to play will be a difficult task to accomplish. “Activities of daily living are very important and I’m going to speculate that learning how to play will be very important for them too over the next year,” Dr. Bailey admitted. “Equine therapy and art therapy will be useful. Many of the things will be very simply. Like teaching them to go on a walk. Or how to traverse through a conflict. Perhaps one person wants milk and one wants juice. They have to be taught how to work though that because up until now all decisions have been made by their parents, or really their captors.” We wish all the Turpin children the best as they recover from all their trauma.

