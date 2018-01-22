Turpin Siblings: Adult-Aged Kids Separated From Younger Children As They Get Treatment

The Turpin children’s heartbreak keeps going, as the adult siblings have been separated from their younger brothers and sisters. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why they haven’t been reunited.

The 13 Turpin siblings have been separated due to their ages following their rescue on Jan. 14 after years of horrific abuse and starvation. They’ve remained hospitalized in desperate need of medical care, but the six children ages 17 and under are being kept at one facility while their seven adult siblings are being treated in a different medical center. Sadly due to their ongoing health needs, the siblings have yet to be reunited. “I can tell you that the minors which age ranges from 2 to 17 are being treated and continue to be assessed and monitored at our facility at the Riverside University Health System. As for the older siblings, I can’t provide much information because they are not with us, they are at another medical facility,” a spokesperson for the Riverside University Health System tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Jan. 22.

“In an effort to protect the children and their identities, I can’t tell you what is being done to ensure their health, but what I can tell you is that we continue to provide the best care to them and we have a number of partners who we are working with who have been of big help in providing the necessary physical, emotional and educational help to these children,” the spokesperson adds.

For some reason David, 56, and Louise Turpin, 49, fed and cared for their two-year-old daughter, who was found healthy when police raided the house of horrors in Perris, CA. Yet the couple starved and abused the girl’s 12 older siblings so badly that when they were rescued, a 12-year-old girl weighed the same as an average seven-year-old. Even the 17-year-old girl who managed to escape the home and call 911 to finally free the siblings was thought to be about 10-years-old by responding officers due to her tiny and malnourished frame.

The seven adult siblings are in far more dire straits both mentally and physically after being chained to furniture, starved and held captive for nearly their entire lives. They’re being cared for at nearby Corona Regional Medical Center, but haven’t been able to reunite with their younger siblings yet. The oldest victim — a 29-year-old female — weighed just 82 pounds when she and the others were rescued. Since they lived longer under such awful conditions, their growth into adulthood with such little nourishment has resulted in brain damage and neuropathy in some of the adult kids, according to prosecutors. They will likely need long-term care to deal with all of their physical and mental needs following the torment they endured for so many years. Just heartbreaking!

