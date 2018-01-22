Did The Undertaker Just Announce He’s Retiring During ‘Raw 25’?

The Deadman returned, but was it just to say goodbye? The Undertaker returned to the WWE for ‘Raw 25,’ and fans think he may have just announced he’s retiring!

Following the dramatic exit after his loss to Roman Reigns, 32, at WrestleMania 33, many thought they’d never see The Undertaker, 52, in a WWE ring again. Yet, the Phenom wasn’t going to let Raw’s 25th anniversary go by without making an appearance. With rumors suggesting the Deadman would challenge John Cena, 40, for a match at WrestleMania 34, the entire WWE Universe was on its feet when Taker’s trademark gong hit at Raw 25. Sadly, there was no fight, but that doesn’t mean The Undertaker’s appearance wasn’t exciting. In fact, he may have just announced his retirement.

“The carnage began on this sacred ground of evil 25 years ago. For 25 years, I’ve been digging holes, and any person who dared step foot into the dark side got buried. For 25 years, I’ve taken legends and ripped them off their pedestals and thrown them in the cold, dark earth. Stone Cold answered to the reaper. Mick Foley answered to the reaper. Even his own flesh and blood Kane had to answer to the reaper. They all tried. They all failed. And now, on this sacred ground, I declare for all of those who have fallen – it is truly time you rest…in…peace…,” he said ominously before dropping the mic and staring down at the crowd. So did he really just say he’s retiring? It has not yet been confirmed, so only time will tell. But if you ask us, his words definitely made it seem that way.

Anyway, it seemed as if the sun had set on a 30-plus career when Roman pinned The Undertaker’s shoulders to the mat for the 3-count at Mania. The man, once undefeated at the WWE’s biggest event, took his second loss (following Brock Lesnar, 40 ending “The Streak” at WrestleMania 30 in 2014) and this one seemed fatal. In the closing moments of the event, the Deadman folded up his coat and left it in the middle of the ring along with his gloves and hat. While this wasn’t didn’t confirm his retirement, many suspected this was Taker’s way of saying good-bye.

“I get so caught up in the people, the guys that I know. And I know that to walk away from this is a big decision, just like it is for guys in any sport,” Shawn Michaels, 52, told For The Win. Shawn’s last match was against Taker, in the “Streak Vs. Career” match at WrestleMania 26. “ You don’t do this kind of stuff unless it’s a part of you, and you don’t do it for a long time and do really well unless it is a big part of you. Stepping away is a very, very big decision. Because of the guy I know… as long as he is happy, and he is content with that, then I am thrilled for him.”

Could The Undertaker have one last great match, even at age 52? “He’s in great shape. He’s 100 per cent,” Ric Flair, 68, who lost to Taker at WrestleMania X-8 in 2002 (and “retired” following his career-ending match to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008) told SunSports. “If I were to guess about him having another match at WrestleMania this year, I’d say yes.”

