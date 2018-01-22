Do we sense a ‘This Is Us’ & ‘Stranger Things’ crossover? At a SAGs after-party, kids from the 2 casts collided on the dance floor, and we are SO here for this epic video!

The casts of Stranger Things and This Is Us got wild together on the dance floor at the Sunset Tower Hotel on the night of Jan. 21. The groups, which were comprised of the kids from each of the shows, were there for the Netflix SAG Awards after-party, and they didn’t fail to dance the night away! Fully embracing the special evening, Millie Bobby Brown, 13, and Gaten Matarazzo, 15, led the pack, as they proceeded to have a dance-off with Lonnie Chavis, 9, (This is Us) and Marsai Martin, 13, (Black-ish). The best part? Fat Joe‘s “Lean Back” blared from the speakers, later followed by Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow.”

When “Bodak Yellow” came on, the kids went crazy and danced in a circle together, holding hands and singing along. How cute is THAT? But the dance floor isn’t the only place the casts hung out. At the actual show, Millie, Gaten, and Sadie Sink, 15, posed together with Lonnie and Faithe Herman. The resulting pic is beyond adorable! Both the casts were nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, with This Is Us taking home the grand prize. And although Stranger Things didn’t win any awards, it seems like the cast DID walk away with some new friendships!

Millie herself was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, and she looked fabulous as she walked the red carpet wearing a pink princess dress complete with Converse Chuck Taylors. As for what she had planned AFTER the eventful after-party? “[I’ll] probably go back to my hotel room and eat pizza and watch a movie with my family,” she said during the preshow. Maybe Gaten, Sadie, Lonnie, Marsai, and Faithe scored an invite?

STRANGER THINGS MEETS THIS IS US! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/JXP8JGp2Pz — Stranger Things Brasil (@strangertbr) January 22, 2018

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how amazing is this after-party vid? Would you be on board for a Stranger Things and This Is Us crossover?