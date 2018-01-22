Steve-O Engaged: Wild ‘Jackass’ Star Proposes To GF Lux Wright — See Her Gorgeous Ring

Congratulations are in order for Steve-O — the famous stuntman is engaged to Lux Wright! See her stunning ring and get the scoop on the proposal here!

Steve-O is engaged for the third time! The Jackass star popped the question to Lux Wright in what seems like a very romantic proposal on Jan. 21. He took to Instagram to share the exciting news. “Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad and my sister…she said “yes,”” he wrote on Instagram. “I planned that for more than six months, and I’m so happy. I can’t wait for you all to see it.” Along with his romantic post, Steve-O shared several photos of the pair, and even a close-up of Lux’s gorgeous ring, which you can see below. Lux shared the news with her followers, as well, with the caption, “Last night was the absolute best! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. #yes #duh.”

The proposal went down while Steve-O was filming a comedy special in Denver, he told TMZ. It’s unclear how long these two have been together, but Steve-O said he first told Lux to get her finger sized for a ring six months ago, so he’s had this proposal on his mind for quite some time already! “It was an intense moment,” he admitted. “It was a goal of mine. I wanted to find a life partner, I really found one in Lux here.” Steve-O was previously married to Candy-Jane Tucker from 2002-2003 and Brittany McGraw from 2006-2008. In 2016, he was in a publicized relationship with Kat Von D, although they split after just three months together.

Lux is a photographer and stylist, who boasts more than 25,000 followers on Instagram. We couldn’t be happier for these two!

