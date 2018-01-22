Nicole Kidman Gushes Over Keith Urban & Reveals Why He Probably Won’t Make ‘Big Little Lies ‘Cameo

Although Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are a power couple in Hollywood, will they take their chemistry on-screen? Here’s what Nicole had to say…

While you can bet on seeing Nicole Kidman, 50, and Keith Urban, 50, on a red carpet together, you most likely won’t see him starring in one of her many acting projects. Nicole — who won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in Big Little Lies — explained why she doesn’t believe Keith would want to appear on her hit show. “You’d have to ask him,” she said to reporters at the 2018 SAGs on January 21, in response to the heavily asked question. “I’m so fortunate to have such an incredible partner in life. Any chance I can I will acknowledge what he does because he really is so kind and I don’t think that having a cameo on one of my projects would interest him, to be honest. I sleep with him.” Click here to see highlights from the 2018 SAG Awards!

The actress went on to praise Keith, who is a former judge on American Idol. “He’s out there, he’s my biggest supporter,” she gushed. “I’m so fortunate to have such an incredible partner in life. Any chance I can I will acknowledge what he does because he really is so kind.” Nicole also acknowledged the singer and their daughters [Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7] during her powerful acceptance speech, where she also slammed ageism in Hollywood. “And to my family, I am nothing without you. What a blessing,” she said. “Thank you to all the actors that gave me the chance to say this.” After she complimented her other nominees, including Jessica Lange, 68, and Susan Sarandon, 71, Nicole took a minute to address an ongoing issue in the workplace — aging and the treatment of older actresses.

“How wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old,” she said. “Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives. That’s not the case now. We’ve proven … and are proving that we are potent, and powerful and viable,” she went on, adding, “I just beg that the industry stays behind us … it’s only the beginning.”

During her post-awards show interviews, Nicole explained her acceptance speech further, and praised younger actresses, including Margot Robbie, 27, for her performance in I, Tonya. “I wanted to acknowledge also the women that have come before me who are still vibrant and working, in my speech, that was important to me,” Nicole added. “There’s so many of them, there’s Helen Mirren, there’s so many. I just love that we’re employed, that we’re working, and that is happening right now. There’s not one singular performance. I’ve watched actors and actresses and I learned so much, still, so much every time I watch performances, and they could be performances I’ve seen three or four times. I look back at the greats and Ingrid Bergman and Vivien Leigh and all of them. I’m a fan as well, and this is what I do. I just love seeing other people having the opportunity because there’s also, Sam said this beautifully, and so did William Macy, when he said there’s so many struggling actors out there.

Nicole later gave the following advice to her fellow actors — “The other thing I love to tell actors is you are one role away from this. That’s the great thing about this journey and this life as an actor, you are actually just one role away from it. That gives people hope.”

