Neil Diamond, 76, Announces Parkinson’s Diagnosis & Retirement From Touring: Fans Send Love

Neil Diamond issued a heartbreaking statement that reveals a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and a retirement from touring.

Neil Diamond, 76, has shocked his fans with the upsetting news that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and has decided to retire from touring. The official statement, posted on his website, explained that under his doctor’s orders, he is cancelling the third leg of Diamond’s 50th Anniversary Tour, which was scheduled to stop in New Zealand and Australia in March. “It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring,” Neil said in the statement. “I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years. My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.” Although he will no longer tour, the “Sweet Caroline” singer plans to continue writing and recording songs for projects in the future. “My thanks go out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world,” Neil continued. “You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.” See some of Neil’s best pics throughout the years here!

After Neil’s statement was released, it didn’t take long for fans on Twitter to post bittersweet reactions about the star. “I’m very sorry to hear that a performer whose voice is still in top form has to retire from touring. You were amazing in Philly, and I’m glad you’ll still be recording.” one fan’s tweet read. ” So sad about Neil Diamond, I will think of him every time ‘Sweet Caroline’ is played at every sporting event at my school,” another fan tweeted. Others wished him a good retirement and thanked him for the music.

Neil’s sad news comes after a busy year of touring across North America and Europe. Diamond’s 50th Anniversary Tour started in Apr. 2017 and had Neil going to 55 places with only a month off in between two parts. It ended in London on Oct. 19 and has proven to be a successful set of concerts.

We wish the best to Neil and everyone affected by his disease and retirement during this tough time.

@NeilDiamond I'm very sorry to hear that a performer whose voice is still in top form has to retire from touring. You were amazing in Philly, and I'm glad you'll still be recording. — Will Bozarth (@WillBozarth) January 23, 2018

Sad. I love Neil Diamond. — Stelter's Camel Toe (@SpayMsm) January 23, 2018

So sad about Neil Diamond, I will think of him every time “Sweet Caroline” is played at every sporting event at my school. — Sasha (@sasha_p_xo) January 23, 2018

So sorry to hear about the diagnosis of Parkinson's . Sending you ❤❤ — Laureen (@laureenm01) January 23, 2018

Get a well deserved retirement @NeilDiamond – thank you for the music. — Nick (@nickgoeswest) January 23, 2018

I hate seeing a good man like @NeilDiamond suffered a crippling ailment. You're a good man Neil, what a ride indeed. Happy retirement. — David77 (@speeddemon807) January 23, 2018

Neil Diamond announced his retirement from concert touring because of Parkinson’s disgnosis. ☹️ — Micaela Joyce (@mjrose1987) January 23, 2018

