Millie Bobby Brown Wore Sneakers To The SAG Awards & We Love Her Even More For It

It’s easy to forget that Millie is only 13 years old! But she reminded us that she is a fearless, fun-loving kid at the SAG Awards, when she wore sneakers on the red carpet!

Go, girl! Millie Bobby Brown was wearing pink sequins at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21, but despite her formal dress, she kept it casual by rocking Converse sneakers! The Stranger Things actress is just 13 years old, so we love that she ditched high heels and instead rocked kicks on the carpet! Talk to E!’s Giuliana Rancic, Millie said, “Gotta keep it stylish!” She also said she was being practical, since she wanted to dance after the awards! “It’s fun to go to the parties. I love to dance. That’s why I brought these!”

Her pink sequin dress was by Calvin Klein, and it’s actually the first time she has ever worn pink on a carpet! Blush was the color of the night, that’s for sure! Millie’s eye makeup was pink and sparkly, to match her dress, and she wore a bold, hot pink lipstick. Her makeup was done by artist Gianpaolo Ceciliato. Her hair was in Miley Cyrus-inspired space buns, accentuated with black ribbons. Her hair was done by Blake Erik and it was so, so cute! Her nails were painted with Essie polish. We loved her entire look — it was totally age appropriate, yet so gorgeous. I would wear this look and I’m more than twice her age!

HollywoodLifers, did you love that Millie Bobby Brown wore sneakers at the SAG Awards?