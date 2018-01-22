Michael Wolff Slams Donald Trump As A ‘Stupid Bald’ Man Who Can’t Read On ‘Daily Show’

Michael Wolff didn’t hold any of his harsh opinions back about Donald Trump during his appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Jan. 22. Find out what he said about him here!

Michael Wolff visited The Daily Show with Trevor Noah for the first time since his explosive book about Donald Trump‘s White House, Fire and Fury, dropped. Needless to say, it was a volatile interview. Wolff has been making the rounds since his book, which details insider info from the Trump administration and campaign. But none of those people were Trevor Noah. True to his style, Noah asked Wolff the hard questions while still managing to keep things funny.

When asked what he thought about Trump and his crew, Michael’s response was simple and straight to the point. “Yeah, he’s stupid,” he candidly said. The outspoken author also called the Trump White House the greatest group of knuckleheads ever assembled and admitted that he thinks the current Commander-in-Chief is a “bald” man who can’t even read a balance sheet. He also added that everyone who works for him in the White House doesn’t think he should be president. Ouch!

The talented writer went on to explain that he sees Trump as not a negotiator or businessman, but a television performer and that he’s only ever been about entertaining for an audience and not about the real nitty-gritty of politics. Overall, Michael reflected the opinions in his bestselling book when he used the interview as a way to honestly open up and express his feelings about how he truly doesn’t think Trump is fit to be president.

While this is the first time Wolff’s spoken about Fire and Fury in person on The Daily Show, it’s not the first time the book’s come up as a hot topic on the show. “As entertaining as it is, I don’t know how much of this book is accurate or how much is exaggerated,” Noah said during the January 4 show. “But in a way, that’s what makes it a perfect scandal for this White House. Bizarre, unverified, fraudulent claims. This is the world that Donald Trump promotes.”

“If anything, instead of trying to shut this book down, Trump should be sending a copy to Robert Mueller,” Noah added, “to be like, ‘See? It exonerates me!’” So far, it seems Trump has yet to come to that conclusion, tweeting tonight that the book is “full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist.”

