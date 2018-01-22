Megyn Kelly Slams Jane Fonda For Plastic Surgery Hypocrisy: She Shouldn’t Lecture

Jane Fonda has been complaining about Megyn Kelly asking her about plastic surgery, and Megyn is firing back by saying Jane — who made some controversial moves during the Vietnam War — is in no position to be ‘morally indignant!’

The Jane Fonda/Megyn Kelly feud is alive and well. Jane, 80, had one hell of an awkward interview on Megyn’s show back in September 2017, and she’s been publicly slamming Megyn, 47, for it ever since. Following recent insults about Megyn that Jane made on the TODAY Show, to Variety and more, the talk show host used her platform on Jan. 22 to make a biting statement on the octogenarian.

“This is is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage,” Megyn told viewers. “Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War. Many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane,’ thanks to her radio broadcast which attempted to shame American troops, she posed on an antiaircraft gun used to shoot down our American pilots, she called our P.O.W.s ‘hypocrites’ and ‘liars,’ and referred to their torture as ‘understandable,'” she continued.

“Even she had to apologize years later for that gun picture — but not for the rest of it. By the way, she still says she is not proud of America,” Megyn added. “So the moral indignation is a little much. She put her plastic surgery out there, she said she wanted to discuss the plight of older women in America…and honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”

Watch the shocking full video of Megyn’s takedown below:

“And now, a word on Jane Fonda …who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her *months ago* on this show” #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/jmUMlGFaJr — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 22, 2018

