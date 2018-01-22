Annette Roque Reportedly Kicks Matt Lauer Out Of Hamptons Home: Will She File For Divorce?

Matt Lauer’s reportedly not welcome anymore at his home in Long Island, NY after his NBC sex scandal. Will his wife, Annette Roque, finally divorce him?

Disgraced Today show anchor Matt Lauer, 60, has reportedly been forced out of his home in the Hamptons, NY, by his wife, Annette Roque, 50 — and he’s allegedly not coming back anytime soon. While Annette remains at the family home with their three kids (though one is in college), Matt has reportedly been sent to live at a house nearby, according to a source who spoke to Page Six. Well, when we say house, we mean one of his massive properties. Matt owns a $36 million compound in North Haven, NY, another home in Sag Harbor, NY, and a 40-acre horse farm in Water Mill, NY! It’s unclear which one he’s allegedly staying at, but he’s definitely not slumming it.

Now, Annette has not filed for divorce from Matt, but his wife of 20 years is allegedly considering it seriously, the source told Page Six. She allegedly “is being very cold” after Matt was abruptly fired from NBC for alleged “inappropriate behavior” and sexual misconduct. Though Matt’s reportedly spending time at the family’s various properties — which also includes a swanky Park Avenue apartment in New York City — he’s reportedly trying to get back home and “save his marriage.” It’s unclear if the spouses have formally separated. But the allegedly divorce may be coming sooner rather than later.

Annette was spotted visiting the law office Latham & Watkins in New York City on December 20! And she did not look happy. Annette’s actually filed for divorce from Matt once before, in 2006. She cited “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment, and anxiety,” but withdrew her filing several weeks later after he reportedly offered her a “a post-nuptial agreement and millions more dollars.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Matt Lauer’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Annette Roque will file for divorce from Matt Lauer? Let us know!