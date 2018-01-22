Madeline Brewer Gushes Over Nick Jonas At The SAG Awards & Responds To Dating Rumors

After Nick Jonas and Madeline Brewer were spotted on a dinner date, she set the record straight on those dating rumors. After this response, do you think they’re dating…

Are they or aren’t they? — Madeline Brewer, 25, says she’s not dating Nick Jonas, 25. However, she seemed smitten with the “Jealous” singer when she attempted to put the romance rumors to bed. “No! No!” the Handmaid’s Tale star told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 21. “[We] ate food across from each other. I guess [that’s a date],” she said. “But he was really nice. He’s a nice guy. We’re friends. … He’s adorable, yeah. I mean, that’s just objectively. He’s a cute guy.” — Now, you can be the judge of that sweet reaction! Click here to see highlights from the 2018 SAG Awards!

The rumor mill began working over time when Jonas and Brewer were spotted eating dinner at Via Veneto in Santa Monica after the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 11. Madeline, who was still in her strapless, sequined gown from the awards show, looked stunning as she made her way into the restaurant. And, Jonas looked dapper as ever in a black, velvet suit. The dinner outing was the first time the young stars were photographed out together. But, there seems to be nothing to see here, according to Brewer — for now.

Before Jonas was linked to Brewer, he was rumored to be dating Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler, 25. The singer and model stepped out together at an engagement party for his brother, Joe Jonas, 28, and Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner, 21. Joe and Sophie — who announced their engagement on Instagram, October 15 — celebrated with friends and family, at Mamo restaurant in New York City on November 4, 2017. The party was a star-studded event with model Ashley Graham, 30, Joe’s brother, Kevin, 30, and his wife Danielle Jonas, 31, Joe’s fellow DNCE members, Cole Whittle, 35, and JinJoo Lee, 30, all in attendance.

The Jonas Brothers, who formed in 2005 and split in 2013, sparked speculation that the band got back together in mid-January, when their Instagram account was activated for the first time since their split. However, the brothers or a rep for the band have yet to address the reunion rumors.

HollywoodLifers, would you ship Brewer and Jonas as a couple?