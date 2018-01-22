Kylie Jenner Slams Travis Scott In A Huge Fight & Accuses Him Of Sleeping With Her Friend, Claims Report

Well, this isn’t good! Kylie Jenner allegedly accused Travis Scott of cheating on her with a friend! Get the details here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, are going through it! According to RadarOnline.com, they recently had an ugly argument! “Kylie and Travis got into a blowout fight after he showed up unexpectedly to her mother Kris‘ house, where she’s been staying lately. She flipped out on him and accused him of cheating on her with several women during her pregnancy, including a girl that she is kinda friends with,” a source told Radar. Yikes!

“Kylie just wants Travis to leave her alone right now, and she doesn’t want anyone around except mom Kris Jenner and her best friend Jordyn Woods,” the source continued. Since the fight, Travis has been on his best behavior! “He has been trying to do everything he can to win her back, including sending her flowers and gifts. But she is just so emotional right now that she doesn’t know what she wants. The fact they are still talking and in communication leads some of her friends to believe they will fix things before the birth of the baby,” the source added.

Kylie and Travis’ fight is certainly bad news for us, however, it might be good news for her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, 28. As we previously reported, Kylie has been leaning on Tyga for support during her pregnancy! She’s been keeping him around in Travis’ absence. What a tricky love triangle!

