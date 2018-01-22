Kourtney Kardashian Romps With BF Younes, 24, Days After Scott & Sofia, 19, Take Sexy Beach Vacay

After Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s sexy Mexican vacay, his ex Kourtney Kardashian took her BF Younes Bendjima down to Punta Mita as well! We’ve got the deets on their getaway.

It’s a great big world full of amazing warm winter vacation spots, but Scott Disick, 34, and his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38, seem to both have a specific thing for Punta Mita, Mexico. The luxe resort town north of Puerto Vallarta has now played hosts to both of the reality stars AND their newfound loves within a week’s time. Fresh on Scott’s heels, Kourt headed south of the border with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, for a relaxing and romantic getaway from her three kiddos, and spent the weekend at the Imanta Resort for a “different type of experience” according to E! News.

Their source said that the couple, “loved the vibe of the hotel because it’s in the middle of the jungle, yet right on the beach.” Oh man, who wouldn’t go for that? It sounds like a tropical paradise. “Their room was set up on a cliff with gorgeous views of the ocean from all angles,” the source adds, “and they spent most of their time at the private pool relaxing and listening to music.” What a way to spend the weekend! So far neither of the beautiful twosome has shared pics of their getaway on social media, and they were so secluded that the paparazzi haven’t turned up any shots of the lovebirds in Mexico yet.

This is hotel stay is departure for Kourt as the Kardashian ladies almost always crash at close pal Joe Francis‘ private compound Casa Aramara when they hit Punta Mita. However, her ex Scott had been entertaining his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie there all week long so we can see why that could be a total buzzkill when it comes to a romantic getaway. Scott and Sofia kept sharing pics from their sexy vacay all over their social media and loved getting papped putting on plenty of PDA. Who can blame Kourt for not wanting to spend the weekend sharing the same hot tub where her ex was just getting cuddly with his new love just days before.

