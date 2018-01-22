Kim Kardashian Shows Off Personalized Gear For Daughter, Chicago, Just 1 Week After Birth

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West sure are proud of the name they chose for baby Chicago! So much so, she’s already flaunted one of her daughter’s personalized items!

While the name Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, picked for their newborn daughter, Chicago West, isn’t EVERYBODY’S cup of tea, the stars themselves absolutely adore it! Named after Kanye’s hometown, Chicago, or “Chi” for short, definitely has a unique name, and Kim is already decorating some of her daughter’s belongings with it. Taking to Instagram on Jan. 21, Kim shared a photo of a piece of cloth featuring Chicago’s name printed on the front. The new mom-of-three simply captioned the image with a baby face emoji. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

The pic is of a piece of lilac fabric, which could be a blanket or an item of clothing. But while it’s not entirely clear what the cloth is, it’s certainly sweet. Chicago’s full first name is written in cursive on the item, but she’s already being called Chi, pronounced “Shy,” according to family members. “I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name,” Khloe Kardashian, 33, tweeted on Jan. 19. “Hey Chi (shy).” Kim and Kanye unveiled baby number three’s unique name on Jan. 19, and fans immediately couldn’t help voicing their own opinions.

“Chicago west sounds like a train station,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another posted, “Wait the Chicago west thing isn’t a joke?????????” The little one was born Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz. Kim revealed the exciting news via her website and app the next day. And just three days after that, she announced her daughter’s name the same way. Although the moniker has been met with varying opinions, the entire Kardashian family reportedly “loves” it! But what’s more surprising, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, it was apparently Kim who picked the name, not Kanye!

“Chicago was actually Kim’s idea and Kanye of course loved it right off the bat,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY last week. “Kim wanted to recognize Kanye’s roots and do something cute, fun, and unique. Most of all Kim knew the name would make Kanye really happy… it has and that makes her happy too. The whole family thinks the name is great and suits the newest family member perfectly. Everyone is already calling her baby Shy.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you anxious to see a photo of baby Chi?