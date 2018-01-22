Kylie Jenner Keeps Her Stomach Covered As Sisters Flaunt Abs In Family Calvin Klein Ad

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters are front and center in a new Calvin Klein ad, and they all have their bare stomachs on display for the shoot — except, of course, for pregnant Kylie Jenner!

Kylie Jenner seems to be offering up more proof that she’s pregnant in her family’s new ads for Calvin Klein! The reality star and her sisters, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian pose together for the brand’s ‘family’ campaign, and the photos definitely seem to hint that Kylie is hiding a baby bump. In one shot, the five sisters lay together on a blanket, and while Kim, Kourt, Kendall and Khloe all have their shirts lifting up to reveal flat bellies, Kylie is conveniently covered with a blanket, only putting her cleavage on display. Hmmm…see the full photo below!

Interestingly, Khloe doesn’t seem to be sporting much of a baby bump in these shots, so it appears the shoot was probably done a few months ago, before she was showing. That would add up with the timeline, as it’s expected that Kylie is due before Khloe, so she could’ve already had a bump for this shoot, while Khloe’s hadn’t emerged quite yet. In another pic from the shoot, Kylie wears an all black outfit, and although we get a glimpse at her stomach in the shot, she’s holding up a blanket to cover up most of her midsection, and the dark color could be masking her bump. In the third shot, we can only see Kylie from the chest up, and she’s wearing a baggy denim shirt.

Khloe hinted at a deal with Calvin Klein back in December, when she announced her pregnancy by showing off her bare baby bump in a pair of Calvins. Could Kylie be next to take this approach!?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the family’s new Calvin Klein ads?!