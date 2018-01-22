After her soccer game on Jan. 21, Julie Ertz was greeted with exciting news — her husband’s football team is headed to the Super Bowl! Watch her sweet reaction.

Julie Ertz couldn’t be in the crowd to support her husband, Zach Ertz, when his football team, the Philadelphia Eagles, took on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Conference Championship on Jan. 21…because she was in the middle of a game of her own! The U.S. soccer star helped lead the Women’s National Team to a 5-1 win over Denmark, and after the victory, she was told the exciting news that the Eagles beat the Vikings 38-7 to secure a spot in the Super Bowl. Cameras were on the 25-year-old when she learned of the win, and she broke down in tears as she celebrated with her teammates. Later, Zach was shown a video of Julie’s reaction in the locker room, and got super emotional, as well.

“Oh man, that’s emotional for me,” he admitted. “I wish she was here, obviously. It’s tough not having her here, but I can’t wait for her to get home and celebrate with me.” Zach and Julie met at a baseball game during their time at Stanford University in 2012. He popped the question at the baseball stadium in Feb. 2016, and they tied the knot in March 2017. Luckily the U.S. Women’s Soccer team doesn’t have a game on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4, so Julie will likely be in Minneapolis to support her man as the Eagles take on defending champs, The New England Patriots, in the big game.

Check out the video of Julie finding out about the Eagles’ win, as well as the footage of Zach’s adorable reaction to her reaction, here!

As soon as the whistle blew here in San Diego, we had some good news for @julieertz…💚🦅@ZERTZ_86 & the @Eagles are heading to the @SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/dI5MvG53VR — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 22, 2018

Zach Ertz overcome with emotion while watching a video of his wife @julieertz watching and reacting to the #Eagles game. pic.twitter.com/MBVhdP2ffA — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) January 22, 2018

