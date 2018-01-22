Nick Jonas Looks Sexy AF In New John Varvatos Campaign — Video & Pics

Nick Jonas has teamed up with fashion designer John Varvatos for a Spring/Summer capsule collection. Plus, he’s the new face of the brand. Watch his sexy video here!

Nick Jonas and John Varvatos announced their collaboration, called JV x NJ, on January 22. The Spring/Summer collection will include tees, moto jackets and hoodies. Nick is the face of the brand, and appears in a short film shot in New York City. On working together, Nick says: “We sat down at dinner and I knew right away this was going to be a great friend of mine — I think it made sense to both of us. The human connection was so real because the friendship evolved in such a natural way, the next step was trying to make something great together. Beyond just fashion and music and the tie in there, we’re thinking big picture about how do we influence the world in some way….” He continued, “In our first conversation, we were talking about Detroit. I’ve had the chance to play some really iconic music venues there and I love the city, I love the people, and so we thought, ‘Let’s take a great American city and show some love, pay respect to so many musical icons and just great men and women that have come out of there.'” Some of the pieces have “Detroit” and “Rock City” in big, block letters.

“The process in working with Nick is amazing,” John said in a statement. “He’s a musician, he’s an artist, he’s an actor, he’s intrigued by everything in the world and I had a real connection with that. It’s inspiring to be around someone who is not only connected with the trade that they do, but also with what’s happening in the environment around him, and how that connects to what we do with style… We’re working together on a number of things, first he’s going be the face of our campaign, and then we’ve collaborated on a series of items for the spring season, and we had a great time doing it together.” Of his brand, John says, “We’ve never done another collaboration with any artist, any individual, on the product, the design, the aesthetic of the brand. I look forward to doing many more things with Nick in the future.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited Nick Jonas is designing with John Varvatos?