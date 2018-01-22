Jack Dylan Grazer: ‘IT’ Star, 14, Apologizes For Smoking Weed In Viral Video — ‘It’s Stupid’

After being slammed for smoking weed in a leaked video, 14-year-old Jack Dylan Grazer has issued an apology, slamming his ‘dumb’ actions. Watch here.

Jack Dylan Grazer, 14, who starred in the recent adaptation of IT, made headlines this weekend for smoking pot in a leaked video. Earlier this month, he was also caught vaping on-camera. In the aftermath of the backlash and controversy, Jack recorded an apology video, and cited peer pressure as the reason for his ‘stupid’ behavior. “I’d just like to clear up some past mistakes that I made,” Jack said. “It was a dumb thing that I did due to peer pressure at school. I’ve now realized that vaping and smoking pot is stupid and it’s not cool and it’s not worth it. I’ve learned my lesson and I’ve learned it the hard way.”

He went on to address his young fans and urge them not to succumb to peer pressure like he did. “Please don’t make the same mistakes as I did,” he begged. “If you feel peer pressured or bullied, get help. I just want to thank you for the continued love and support and I love you guys and I’m sorry.” Jack’s parents and management team reportedly urged him to film the apology, which he posted to his Instagram on Jan. 21. He captioned the clip, “Growing up. Making mistakes. Learning lessons. It’s part of life. The past is the past. It doesn’t define me. Living true to myself and being real is what it’s about. Thank you for your love and support. It means so much!!!! I’m so sorry.”

Jack is slated to appear in the 2019 movie Shazam!, as well as the sequel to It in 2019.

