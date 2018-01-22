Heath Ledger: Remembering The Handsome Star In Photos 10 Years After His Tragic Death

It’s hard to believe it’s been ten years since Heath Ledger tragically died. Help us remember the actor by looking back at some of his most handsome photos.

Ten years ago, we lost one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors when Heath Ledger tragically died at the young age of 28 years old. Fans of the actor will remember exactly where they were when they heard the news that his body had been found by a housekeeper and masseuse in his New York City apartment on Jan. 22, 2008. Two weeks later, the Medical Examiner concluded that the actor had died from an accidental overdose on prescription medications. There was oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, alprazolam and doxxylamine found in Heath’s system at the time of his death.

Perhaps the most tragic element of Heath’s untimely passing, though, was that he left behind a daughter, Matilda, who was just two and a half years old at the time. Heath began dating Michelle Williams after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2004, and Matilda was born in Oct. 2005. The couple had broken up in 2007, just months before Heath’s death, but Michelle is constantly reminded of him when she looks at her daughter, who is the spitting image of the actor. Michelle had reportedly tried to get Heath to enter rehab in 2006, while they were still together.

Heath’s most memorable role is arguably as The Joker in The Dark Knight, which was released in July 2008, less than one year after his death. He received a number of post-humous awards for his performance in the movie, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role and SAG Award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

In memory of Heath, we’ve gathered some of his most handsome photos, which you can check out in the gallery above. RIP.

HollywoodLifers, let us know your favorite memories of Heath in the comments section below.