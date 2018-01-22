Ed Sheeran Knew Cherry Seaborn Was ‘The One’ Pretty Much As Soon As They Started Dating

Ed Sheeran and his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are engaged, and we’ve exclusively learned that Ed’s been dying to put a ring on it since the very beginning. Aw!

Ed Sheeran, 26, announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn, 25, on Jan. 20! Now, a source close to the “Galway Girl” singer tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that the happy day was a long time coming.



“Ed knew Cherry was the one pretty much as soon as they started dating,” the insider reveals. “He’d had a massive crush on her since school and couldn’t believe his luck when she agreed to be his girlfriend.” So cute! See more pics of Ed and Cherry here.

As the story goes, Ed and Cherry met in school, but didn’t begin dating until 2015. They spent much of 2016 traveling together, and kept their relationship pretty private until they were pictured kissing! Now, they’re about to take another big step.

“All of Ed’s closest friends and family knew that they had gotten engaged,” the insider adds, “But everyone was sworn to secrecy, as Ed and Cherry initially wanted to keep the news out of the press while they celebrated privately.” Fair enough!

Meanwhile, Ed hasn’t been shy about his love for Cherry. “‘Perfect’ was the first song that I wrote for [Divide] and it was inspired by Cherry,” he recently told Us Weekly. “The line that goes, ‘Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song’ was about when we were in Ibiza listening to Future’s ‘March Madness’ literally not wearing any shoes and going mental on the lawn, which was quite a nice time. I didn’t see her first reaction to the song because she lived in New York at the time. So I just emailed it to her but she did really like it.” Aww.

