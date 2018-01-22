Ariana Grande & Dua Lipa Are Hanging Out, So Naturally, Everyone Thinks A Duet Is Coming

Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa spent some quality time together, and all we can say is: there had better be a collaboration on the way. Fans are certainly here for it!

Ariana Grande, 24, and Dua Lipa, 22, on a track together? The pop world would explode, and that’s exactly why we need it. Dua shared a snap of the pair hanging out on Jan. 17, only captioning it with a heart emoji, and now fans are begging for the two to collaborate!

“Do a song together,” one fan commented on Dua’s post. “OH MY FCUKIGNGND GOD ITS HAPPENINHG,” another wrote/shouted, probably referring to the inevitable colliding of the two pop powerhouses. See Ariana Grande’s hottest pics here.

So could this really be happening? Well, Ariana is working on her fourth record, and is probably on the prowl for famous features. Right now, the “New Rules” singer is hotter than hell, as she says herself, so it would make sense to tap Dua for a co-write. For further evidence, some observant stans noticed that Dua was recently followed on Instagram by Savan Kotecha and Ilya Salmanzadeh, two songwriters who worked on Ariana’s hits “Love Me Harder” and “Side to Side.” Hmm!

Dua has also said she’s begun work on her second album, and has gushed over Ari in the past. “I love Ariana Grande. She’s amazing. It’s unbelievable. It’s like ‘How does that [voice] come out of you? Where is it?’ I’d love to work with her,” she told Z100 in June 2017. Yes!

One thing’s for sure: we love Dariana in any form, even if it’s simply a friendship. Check out Dua’s Instagram:

💕 A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Jan 17, 2018 at 6:40pm PST

dua lipa and ariana grande hanging out together? i smell a collab happening ladies — 🔪 (@bleuvaIentine) January 18, 2018

petition for an Ariana Grande & Dua Lipa collab pic.twitter.com/GRr1OiP6g8 — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) January 18, 2018

COULD YOU IMAGINE A DUA x ARIANA COLLAB IM SHAKING IN MY BOOTS — Nemo Carlos&Dennis💕 (@ArianatorIsland) January 18, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think Dua and Ariana are teaming up for a track? Tell us if you want it to happen!