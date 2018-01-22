Did Ray J Cheat On Wife Princess Love? — See Her Cryptic Messages That Have Fans Speculating

Yikes! Was Ray J caught creeping on his wife with another woman in a shower?! See the messages from Princess Love that has fans thinking so!

Things are not looking so good for Ray J, 37! Fans are claiming that a video he posted over the weekend shows him in a shower with another woman, according to The Jasmine Brand! Say what?! Although we can’t see the alleged woman in the clip, his wife Princess Love, 33, took to social media to share some very concerning messages regarding their relationship. She posted a quote to Instagram on Jan 20 reading, “The problem is women think he will change, he won’t. And men make the mistake of thinking she will never leave, she will.” She fueled the cheating rumors even more with a series of Tweets. “If you’re going to stay with a man, do it because that’s what you truly want. Never stay because of children.. When they grow up, then what,” Princess said on Jan. 21. She also tweeted, but deleted, “To me, for better or worse doesn’t mean cheating.. that’s like saying stay with a man that beats you. SEE THE VIDEO HERE!

This “cheating scandal” is especially alarming since Princess Love recently announced she’s expecting! Princess shared an adorable pic of her bump to Instagram in November captioned, “It’s such a blessing from God to be able to carry our child. We kept this to ourselves until after the first trimester because it’s bad luck to announce too early. But we’re so proud to share this journey with you guys. Thank you for all of your love and prayers.” Ray J also shared the exciting news on The Real daytime talk show!

We certainly hope Ray J and Princess work everything out! The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood couple have been married since 2016 and even renewed their vows shortly after their wedding!

If you’re going to stay with a man, do it because that’s what you truly want. Never stay because of children.. When they grow up, then what??? — Princess Love (@mzprincesslove) January 21, 2018

Your hardest times often lead to greatest moments in your life. It will all be worth it in the end. — Princess Love (@mzprincesslove) January 22, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ray J cheated? Let us know your thoughts below!