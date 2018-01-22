Ciara Defends Herself After Backlash For Shaming Single Women: ‘I Was Once That Girl’

After being slammed for spreading a controversial message about single women, Ciara took to Instagram to attempt to explain herself. See her response here.

Ciara was dragged on Twitter over the weekend after she shared a controversial video that urged single women to “level up” if they want to find a husband. Many found the post hypocritical, as Ciara was previously in a poor relationship of her own, with Future. After receiving a lot of hate and criticism for sharing the message, the singer wrote a short, but to the point, response, explaining why she connected to the speech from pastor John Gray. “I was once that girl wanting to be loved a certain way but was making the wrong choices,” She wrote. “I found myself at my lowest moment. I was a single mom, sitting at home, and I then realized that the perfect love I was looking for was how God loves me, how He wants me to be loved, and who He was calling me to be as a mom and a woman. That’s when I realized married or not married…I needed to love myself. #LevelUp.”

The message of the sermon that Ciara shared was that women should change themselves if they want to have hopes of ever finding a husband. “Too many women want to be married, but you’re walking in the spirit of girlfriend,” Pastor John Gray said in the speech. Ciara captioned the video #LevelUp, insinuating that women should “level up” to what men want them to be if they want to settle down. Obviously, Ciara was called out for this archaic way of thinking, especially since, before she was happily married to Russell Wilson, she actually had to call off her engagement to Future.

Ciara and Russell got engaged in March 2016, and were married just four months later in England. Their daughter was born in April 2017. Ciara also has a son, Future Jr., with her ex.

