10 Of Hollywood’s Hottest Natural Blondes: Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon & More

Hollywood sure is full of beautiful blonde bombshells! But did you know that a lot of these ladies’ golden locks are au-natural? Take a look!

Celebrities are known for switching up their hairstyles often, always striving to be on trend! But some of these Hollywood hotties seldom change their hair, because it’s so naturally gorgeous! Who would want to give up their gorgeous golden locks if you had beautiful color like singer Taylor Swift? The 28-year-old has more or less kept the same golden natural color to her hair for the majority of her career, only really changing the length, and we’re still obsessed!

Some more natural blonde hotties on our list include actress Blake Lively, 30, singer Gwen Stefani, 48, and actress Kristen Bell, 37! These are some of Hollywood’s notorious Goldie Locks. These three have basically kept the same long blonde hair throughout their entire careers, because honestly, who would they be without it? Their blonde locks are a total asset to their identities, though we’re sure they could pull off any look if they ever switched it up.

There’s some natural blondes in Hollywood that may take you by surprise, however. Did you know actress Emma Stone, 29, is a blonde by nature? We thought the blonde hair she had in Spiderman looked REALLY good, it totally makes sense that it’s her natural color! Actress Jennifer Lawrence, 27, is also a natural blonde! She seems to have switched back to her blonde in 2015, so maybe it’s here to stay!? One that came as a shock to us is Sofia Vergara! Did you know the 45-year-old actress is naturally a blonde, she looks great either way!

