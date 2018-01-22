Are Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Headed For Split?: See Tweet That Has ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Worried

Is Tyler Baltierra’s cyptic tweet about Catelynn Lowell? ‘Teen Mom’ fans are freaking out that there’s trouble in paradise after she went to rehab again!

Again? Teen Mom OG fans are convinced that Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra‘s relationship is on the rocks for the umpteenth time after seeing a very cryptic tweeted he posted on January 21. “I just don’t know if I can do this anymore,” Tyler tweeted, along with a sad face emoji. The tweet in question comes after his wife reentered rehab on January 17 to get help for her depression — just two and a half weeks after being released from a six-week stint. Tyler seems understandably overwhelmed. His wife is sick, and he has their three-year-old daughter, Novalee, to take care of by himself.

But it’s worth pointing out that he may not even be talking about Catelynn at all! There’s more to life than her that could be bugging him. Tyler’s tweet is in stark contrast from the positive content he had been posting lately. On January 15, two days before Catelynn went back to rehab, he tweeted, “I am SO PROUD of this woman! When you have been fighting your whole life to survive…it doesn’t just make you a survivor…it makes you a damn WARRIOR! I love you babe @ CatelynnLowell”. So sweet!

Of course, the stress of his wife going back into treatment could change things for him.Luckily, his fans were giving him sweet support and encouragement on Twitter during his difficult time. “You can do it, Ty! You are strong, she is strong and you will both get through this,” one of his fans tweeted. “I know how hard it is to have someone you love so much going through something like this.. but you love her & love prevails. Things will be normal again soon hang in there!” We hope things get better for Tyler, and that his tweet isn’t about their relationship!

I just don’t know if I can do this anymore 😔 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 21, 2018

