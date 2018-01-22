‘Archer’s Amber Nash Reveals The One Cartoon She’d Really Love To Voice

What — or better yet, who — would Amber Nash from ‘Archer’ like to tackle in the future? Find out by reading her EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife!



Amber Nash may be known for voicing Pam Poovey on FX’s adult animated series, Archer, but when HollywoodLife caught up with her at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards she revealed there’s one other cartoon female she would love to voice. That cartoon female happens to be one of the most iconic in animated history, and we’re excited to reveal that it’s the one and only Wilma from The Flintstones! “I heard that there was a chance ‘The Flintstones’ were coming back with Seth McFarlane and then I don’t know what happened but I was like, ‘Oh my God, guys!’Lets get on the phone because I want to play Wilma Flintstone’,” Amber told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think I have the right voice for Wilma and just what a fun history to be a part of.” Um, we agree — that would be amazing!

So, if the opportunity arose to voice Wilma in a future project, is there any way that Amber would change the iconic character to give her a modern flare? “It would be a good opportunity for her to be just kind of like a ball buster,” Amber shared with HollywoodLife. “You know, not going to take the sh-t anymore, alright!” Wouldn’t that be awesome? We’d love to see Wilma (and her BFF, Betty) running things in the next version of The Flintstones!

