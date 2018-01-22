Ali Fedotowsky’s Wild Cravings During 2nd Pregnancy: ‘I’m A Walking Pregnant Stereotype’

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky took us inside her second pregnancy, which she admitted is wildly different than her first! And, her husband Kevin Manno agrees!

And, baby makes four! — Ali Fedotowsky, 33, and husband, Kevin Manno, 34, are expecting their second child together, a little sister or brother for their 19-month-old daughter, Molly. The former Bachelorette took HollywoodLife.com inside her second pregnancy, which has been nothing like her first. Ali admitted that she’s been experiencing mood swings during pregnancy for the first time ever. “I am a bit more emotional during this pregnancy,” she revealed, adding, “I feel like I’m having more mood swings in this pregnancy, that I didn’t have with Molly. And, her husband has even taken notice. She recalled, “Kevin used to tell people in the first pregnancy, ‘Oh Ali doesn’t even have mood swings!’ But, in this pregnancy, he’s like, ‘Oh God.’”

When it comes to cravings, Ali said she’s had some bizarre ones so far; Again, something she did not have during her first pregnancy. “Believe it or not, I actually feel like I’m walking pregnant stereotype, because I’ll go to the store and buy ice cream and pickles,” she explained, later warning, that she wouldn’t eat the two opposite foods together. “I’ll crave something sweet, and then something sour; That’s been my one weird craving. I’ve been eating pickles out of the jar, and that’s not something I usually do.” Despite her cravings, the AliLuvs blogger, who teamed up with Chase Marriott Rewards Credit Cards [learn more below], said she’s trying to be healthy during this pregnancy. She’s even been taking walks whenever she’s not busy or working to keep up with her fitness routine.

The Home & Family host also admitted that she and Kevin have been trying to break the news to Molly about her future sibling in some creative ways. “She doesn’t get it, but we’re trying to break it to her on a daily basis,” Ali said. And, for all the future moms out there, here’s her tactic — “She has a big Elmo stuffed animal and a little one, so we’ll get the little one and tell her to be nice and gentle to the baby so we can prepare her in that way. We want her to understand the concept that a baby is something you have to be gentle with. Then, we’ll say, ‘Where is the baby?’ and she’ll point to herself, and then we say, ‘Where’s the other baby?’ I think the preparing will really be when the baby gets here.”

As for how she’s feeling during her journey to baby No. 2? — “I think in terms of the sickness and exhaustion, I keep saying, ‘It’s a little bit better this time around.’ But, now that I think of it, I’m not even convinced it’s better because I’ve just been so busy working and chasing Molly. — So, I honestly don’t have time to pay attention to how I’m feeling as opposed to the first pregnancy.”

We caught up with Ali when she was with her friends at Chase Marriott Rewards Credit Card; One of her favorite rewards-card-based getaway spots! “I’m a big proponent of using rewards-based credit cards for buying everything. I literally never buy anything with cash or a debit card; Everything goes on my rewards-based credit card,” she explained. “When I first met Kevin, I almost didn’t date him because he didn’t have a rewards-based credit card,” Ali admitted, while laughing. “It’s so simple! Plus, we love a little getaway at Marriott.” With the Marriott Rewards Premier Credit Card from Chase, cardholders have the ability to earn accelerated Marriott Rewards points on all purchases – including five points for every dollar spent at more than 5,700 Marriott Rewards and SPG properties worldwide – and accumulate free night stays even faster.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ali is having a boy or a girl?