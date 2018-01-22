‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Twist: Could Perry Be Alive?

Say it ain’t so! Alexander Skarsgard will likely be making his way back to ‘Big Little Lies’ for season 2. Could Perry’s fate in the book be altered for the TV show?!

Alexander Skarsgard, 41, is “expected to return in some capacity” for Big Little Lies season 2, our sister site TVLine reports. So, what does this mean for Perry Wright? The character was seemingly killed off in the season 1 finale of the hit HBO show. He was pushed down a set of stairs by Bonnie. He looked very dead, especially with that stab wound to his throat. Bonnie, Jane, Madeline, Celeste, and Renata all said in their testimony that Perry fell by accident, but the detectives assigned to the case didn’t seem so sure.

The only reason Perry’s death is coming into question now is because of something Alexander told NBC at the Golden Globes. “I don’t even know if I’m really dead or not,” he said. “I feel okay right now but we’ll see.” Perry is 100% killed off in the book the TV show is based on, which was written by Liane Moriarty. While it wouldn’t be a total shock to see Perry rise again, since TV shows can take creative liberties, the character will likely appear in flashbacks.

Alexander’s chilling performance as the abusive husband of Nicole Kidman’s Celeste has earned him an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award over the last few months. Nicole, 50, has also won all three of those awards for her incredible and riveting performance. Nicole, Reese Witherspoon, 41, Laura Dern, 50, and most of the original cast are expected to return. The second season, which will consist of 7 episodes, is expected to premiere in 2019. The wait’s going to be long, but it’s going to be worth it.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Perry’s somehow still alive? Are you excited for Big Little Lies season 2? Let us know!