Abby Lee Miller’s Weight Loss Secrets Revealed: How She Dropped 100 Lbs. While In Prison

Abby Lee Miller’s 100-lb. weight loss has been turning heads! A source close to Abby EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com how she shed those pounds in prison!

Abby Lee Miller, 51, is basically a brand new person after undergoing a huge weight loss regimen, all while she was behind bars! A source close to the disgraced Dance Moms star EXCLUSIVELY dished about what Abby had to do in order to make her amazing transformation. “Despite struggling through the roughest time in her life, Abby has turned a negative into a positive and is absolutely thrilled with all the weight she has been able to lose in the past year,” our source said. “Thanks to the help of her doctors, prior to entering prison, lots of discipline and hard work, Abby has been able to lose a ton of weight… and she is not done yet!”

Part of Abby’s success was due to a gastric sleeve surgery she had before heading to prison. “Here’s how she lost all the weight: Abby underwent her gastric sleeve surgery over two months prior to checking into prison,” our source went on to say. “Abby timed everything out so that her first month after the surgery, the most critical time for recovery diet-wise, was not affected by the limited foods in prison. During her first week after her surgery she cut out all the junk food she was used to eating and was required to be on a strict liquid diet. She slowly introduced soft food and proteins over the weeks following the surgery and prior to entering prison.”

As with all weight loss, Abby’s success was due to a mixture of diet and exercise. “Abby is not a fan of prison food and thanks to her surgery, she is eating a lot less while incarcerated while doing her best to exercise more,” our source continued. “While in prison, Abby is allowed to walk the yard… she is doing her best to keep her body moving and get as much exercise as possible despite her limited conditions. Thanks to the surgery, her strict diet prior to entering prison, eating less and exercising more, she has been able to lose a ton of weight. Abby plans on losing even more weight before reaching her ultimate goal weight.”

