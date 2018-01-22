2018 Razzie Award Nominees: ‘Baywatch’, ‘Fifty Shades Darker ‘ & More
Yikes! The 2018 Raspberry Award nominations are here, and, unfortunately, some very big names are being ‘honored’.
The Golden Raspberry Awards, best known as “The Razzies“, are calling out what they believe are the worst films of the past year. For their 2018 nominations list, the Razzie Awards are calling out films like Baywatch, Fifty Shades Darker, The Emoji Movie and more as the “worst”. As for actors being nominated, huge stars like Katherine Heigl, Tom Cruise, Mel Gibson and more have been “honored” as the “worst” of the previous year. Ouch.
The winners of the 38th annual Razzies will be named on March 3. In total, Transformers XVII: The Last Knight takes the lead with nine nominations in total. Fifty Shades Darker comes in a close second with eight, while The Mummy has a total of seven. Meanwhile, Zac Efron‘s Baywatch has four nominations — the same amount as The Emoji Movie. You can see the full list of nominees below!
WORST PICTURE
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
WORST ACTRESS
Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker
Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!
Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween
Emma Watson / The Circle
WORST ACTOR
Tom Cruise / The Mummy
Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker
Zac Efron / Baywatch
Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe / The Mummy
Josh Duhamel / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2
Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker
Sofia Boutella / The Mummy
Laura Haddock / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Goldie Hawn / Snatched
Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys
or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions /
Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie
Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine /
Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig /
BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Baywatch
BOO 2: A Medea Halloween
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: Last Knight
WORST DIRECTOR
Darren Aronofsky / Mother!
Michael Bay / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker
Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy
Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie
WORST SCREENPLAY
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
