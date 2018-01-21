‘SNL’: Jessica Chastain Hosts Show, ‘What Even Matters Anymore’ About Trump’s Insane Behavior

We’re speechless! Jessica Chastain and ‘Saturday Night Live’ just blasted Donald Trump’s bad behavior with a brutally hilarious game show!

Jessica Chastain, 40, just hosted a game show called What Even Matters Anymore on SNL that takes some serious shots at how much President Donald Trump, 71, has arguably eroded the integrity of the office he holds and the below-the-basement standards Americans have steeped to to defend him. She starts off with an easy one: “The president refers to all nations as ‘poo-poo holes’ and says all Haitians ‘have AIDS’. Does it even matter anymore?” Of course, contestants argue that it does… and are corrected. It just goes downhill from there! Soon she arrives at: “The president fires Robert Mueller, the very man who is investigating him for treason. Does it even matter anymore?” When one contestant argues this hasn’t actually happened. Jessica’s character quickly pivots to — when it does, will it matter? Hilarious and SUPER DARK. Head here for tons more images from season 43 of the hit show!

This wonderful randomness is what keeps SNL fresh after decades of sketches and a revolving door of cast changes. Take for instance their hilarious music video paying tribute to the actor Stanley Tucci from Jan. 14. Pete Davidson (as his rapper alter ego Lil Pump) and host Sam Rockwell (dressed as Stanley) cruise through a high school breaking down why the acclaimed actor deserves your love. “I got mad respect for his range, he should’ve been Dr. Strange,” Pete raps. “The Devil Wears Prada was sick! If you don’t like Stan, you’re a d*ck.” Amazing!

That very same night, Sam made a colossal mistake, but one that’s definitely happened before and lends the culprit some endearing infamy. The recent Golden Globe recipient dropped an F bomb while playing a science teacher in a sketch poking fun at low-budget cable shows. He attempts to get 2 kids to learn about the different types of matter, except the kids (played by Mikey Day and Cecily Strong) aren’t quite following the lesson. In his frustration, he blurts out the 4-letter word and in no time, Twitter erupted with fiery responses. Many compared this gigantic flub to President Donald Trump‘s alleged “sh*thole countries” comment. “OMG Sam Rockwell just said ‘f**k’ on #SNL but maybe, in post-Trump America, that sh*t don’t matter anymore,” one fan wrote. Let’s face it, SNL plays by their own rules and that’s why we love it!

