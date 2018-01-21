Scarlett Johansson Shades James Franco In Women’s March Speech: ‘I Want My Pin Back’

Scarlett Johansson gave a powerful speech at the Women’s March in LA and called out James Franco, who has been accused of alleged sexual misconduct. See it here.

Scarlett Johansson, 33, was one of many incredible speakers at the 2018 Women’s March in Los Angeles on Jan. 20 and she took the opportunity to call out James Franco‘s support of the Time’s Up movement after he was accused of alleged sexual misconduct by five women. “How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?,” the actress boldly stated in front of a large crowd. “I want my pin back, by the way.” Although she didn’t refer to James by name, one of her representatives confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that she was speaking about him in the speech. Mila Kunis, 34, who also attended the march, held a microphone up for some of Scarlett’s speech. See some of the best photos from the 2018 Women’s March here!

Scarlett’s speech about James comes after he wore a pin in support of the Time’s Up movement while attending the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where he won the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his work in The Disaster Artist. During his acceptance speech, actress Ally Sheedy, 55, who worked with James in the off-Broadway production of The Long Shrift in 2014, took to Twitter to express her annoyance with James’ win in a few tweets that caused speculation about potential sexual misconduct.

“James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/TV business,” her first tweet about James read. It was followed by two others, one of which also called out Christian Slater, 48. “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes #MeToo,” another tweet read. Ally later deleted her tweets and James denied that he did anything wrong during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 9. Since Ally’s tweets, more women have come forward to accuse James of alleged sexual misconduct, totaling the count to five.

In addition to Scarlett and her powerful speech about James and women’s rights, other actresses, including Natalie Portman, 36, and Eva Longoria, 42, took the march as an opportunity to share their own experiences regarding the treatment of women in the entertainment industry and beyond.

