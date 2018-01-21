Saoirse Ronan Sparkles In Gorgeous Pale Pink Gown At SAG Awards

Once again, Saoirse Ronan knocked it out of the park on the SAG Awards red carpet. The ‘Lady Bird’ star dazzled on the red carpet in a long-sleeved pink dress. Slay, girl!

Saoirse Ronan, 23, was pretty in pink at the 2018 SAG Awards! She hit the red carpet in a long-sleeved pale pink with glitter embellishments. Saoirse is always taking fashion risks, and she always pulls them off. The actress had her hair pulled back into a loose, low ponytail. She rocked simple eye makeup and a bold red lip.

This is a big night for the 23-year-old. Saoirse is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her terrific role as “Lady Bird” in the critically-acclaimed movie of the same name. She’s nominated alongside Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie, Judi Dench, and Sally Hawkins. Even though she’s only 23, this isn’t her first SAG nomination. Saorise earned a nomination in 2016 for her role in the fantastic movie Brooklyn.

Just a few days before the SAG Awards, Saoirse revealed that she’s single to Ellen DeGeneres during a game of “Who’d You Rather?” When forced to choose between Harry Styles and her Lady Bird co-star Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse had the most adorable answer. “Harry’s very good in Dunkirk, I have to say. But I don’t know Harry Styles, I don’t know what he’s like. Let me stick with Timmy, because even if it’s a platonic relationship, I think we can have a nice companionship together. You know what I mean? Like we’re very compatible as companions. And Harry’s on the road a lot. It’s very stressful being with someone on tour.” Isn’t she just the cutest?!

