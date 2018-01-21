Top 5 SAG Awards Moments: Kristen Bell’s Melania Trump Diss & More

The 24th Annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards proved to be a night to remember! We’ve compiled a list of our favorite moments, and you’re going to want to check them out!

What a show! This awards show season is undefeated! Although we are still recovering from the Golden Globes, The 2018 SAG Awards proved to be just as eventful! Because we can’t narrow down our favorite moment to just one, we’ve come up with five! From Kristen Bell’s hilarious Melania Trump diss to Morgan Freeman’s moving speech on gender equality, we were both entertained and impressed! See our favorites moments below.

Kristen Bell’s opening was epic! Our favorite moment from her monologue was when she threw major shade at Melania Trump! “There has never been a host for this awards before. First time. First person. First LADY! I honestly never thought I would grow up to be the First Lady, but you know what, I kinda of like it. I think my first initiative as First Lady will be cyberbullying…because I have yet to see any progress on that problem yet,” Kristen said. It’s no secret she was referring to Melania’s “mission” to end cyberbullying. So funny! Morgan Freeman won us over with his speech after accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award! He slammed Hollywood by suggesting that the appearance of the SAG award should be changed. “I am going to tell you what’s wrong with this statue. It works from the back. From the front… it’s gender specific. Maybe I started something,” Morgan said. What a statement! Can you believe This Is Us won Best TV Ensemble In A Drama Series?! This moment was not only emotional for the incredible cast, but for us too! It was truly deserving! Congrats! Nicole Kidman, 50, also blew us away with her touching acceptance speech! Nicole was brought to tears after winning, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries for Big Little Lies. In her speech she mentioned that after embarking on an acting career at 14-years-old, her SAG Awards moment was “reality colliding with fantasy.” In addition to winning, Nicole also mentioned that she’s battling the flu. What a champion! Unfortunately, The Stranger Things cast didn’t take home any awards! However, their presence alone was a moment in itself! The cast including: Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb Mclaughlin, and Noah Schnapp all KILLED the red carpet. Noah even revealed information about the upcoming season. “We all die. The show ends,” Noah said to E! Luckily, it was only a joke!

