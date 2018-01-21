SAG Awards Live Stream — Watch The Full Show Online Free

Time to celebrate the amazing talent of film & TV! The 2018 SAG Awards are upon us, and you can watch the star-studded night right along with our live stream below!

We’ve finally made it to one of the year’s big awards shows that also is one of the best predictors for the Oscars — the 2018 SAG Awards. And now, you can cozy up and watch all the big winners and upsets with our live stream. The show is set to air on Jan. 21 at 8 pm EST on both TNT and TBS and will feature the ever-hilarious Kristen Bell, 37, as the show’s first ever host. The show will also feature all-female presenters including Emma Stone, 29, Halle Berry, 51, Lupita Nyong’o, 34, and more!

While it’s up in the air whether or not Frances McDormand, 60, or Saoirse Ronan, 23, will walk away with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Gary Oldman‘s historic performance as Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour is sure to lead to him to victory for his category. Catch yourself up to speed before placing your best bets in your SAG Awards pool by checking out the complete list of nominees!

Will Elisabeth Moss, 35, continue her award-winning streak? Will Winona Ryder, 46, make a million faces during an acceptance speech again if Stranger Things wins for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series? Time will tell, but luckily, you can watch it all happen right here. Click here to see pics of the worst dressed celebs from 2017’s SAG Awards!

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to win big at the 2018 SAG Awards? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.