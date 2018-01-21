SAG Awards: Best Dressed — Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry & More

Stars stunned at the SAG Awards, held live from Los Angeles, California on Jan. 21. See the best fashion moments of the night here!

It was a star studded event as Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Saiorse Ronan, Robin Wright and so many more actors from TV and movies gathered together for the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21. We saw amazing looks from Scandal‘s Kerry Washington, who looked beautiful thanks to Neutrogena hair and makeup products. Lady Bird nominee Saiorse Ronan looked amazing. I absolutely loved her cool updo at the Globes, and this look is even more beautiful! Alison Williams looked gorgeous in a strapless silver dress with a fun, fringed skirt. Chrissy Metz wore a royal blue Kate Spade dress with beautiful rosette detailing.

This carpet was a stark contrast from the Golden Globes, which were on Jan. 7. That carpet was a complete black out — every star wore a black gown in solitude to support the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. From Oprah to Emma to Reese, everyone was unified. That was such a cool carpet, and so meaningful. Some stars continued to dress in black, while others are starting to show off their colorful style.

Margot Robbie continued to shine, while Gal Gadot looked phenomenal as well. The men look sharp in their suits — Big Little Lies star Alexander Skarsgård wore BOSS and looked sexy AF! Giuliana Rancic looked gorgeous in a gold and black dress with a cold shoulder cut-out. Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer wore a ball gown with a sheer black top and a celestial print on the skirt. Alison Brie showed off her toned body in a tight, one-shoulder red dress with sequin neckline.

